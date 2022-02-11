$20,000 reward offered for info about QVC Distribution Center fire in Rocky Mount

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward and QVC vowed to match that reward.
"Given the devastating impact this fire had on the community, it is imperative that we get to the right conclusion as soon as we can," ATF Special Agent Vince Pallozzi said. "We have not reached any conclusion at this point and we're looking to the former employees, along with their friends, families, and neighbors, to provide any details that could be relevant to the investigation.
To get the money, your information would need to lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. At this point, investigators are not even sure if anyone is to blame for the fire or if it was an accident.
"Should that information point to criminal activity, the individual who provided that assistance could receive a very substantial reward if an arrest and conviction occurs," Pallozzi said.
Anyone with information about the fire can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF's website.
The December fire killed one QVC worker and destroyed around 75 percent of the 1.5 million square-foot facility.