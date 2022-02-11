$20,000 reward offered for info about QVC Distribution Center fire in Rocky Mount

EMBED <>More Videos

QVC plans to shut down Rocky Mount plant destroyed by fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anyone with information about what caused the massive fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount could get paid $20,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward and QVC vowed to match that reward.

"Given the devastating impact this fire had on the community, it is imperative that we get to the right conclusion as soon as we can," ATF Special Agent Vince Pallozzi said. "We have not reached any conclusion at this point and we're looking to the former employees, along with their friends, families, and neighbors, to provide any details that could be relevant to the investigation.

To get the money, your information would need to lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. At this point, investigators are not even sure if anyone is to blame for the fire or if it was an accident.

SEE ALSO: QVC plans to close Rocky Mount plant destroyed by fire, leaving more than 1,900 people out of work

EMBED More News Videos

QVC has filed a notice with the Department of Commerce stating employees will be separated from QVC beginning Feb. 1



"Should that information point to criminal activity, the individual who provided that assistance could receive a very substantial reward if an arrest and conviction occurs," Pallozzi said.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF's website.

The December fire killed one QVC worker and destroyed around 75 percent of the 1.5 million square-foot facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountqvcfiredeadly firereward
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Feb. 21 could see 1st vaccines shipments for kids under 5
No more contact tracing for K-12 schools, NCDHHS says
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Tetrazzini
Designer clothes for 90% off at Dress for Success event
'He was not a threat': Protest in Raleigh over RPD I-440 shooting
Show More
124-year-old NC jewelry store closing
'Everything is expensive': NC families feel pinch of soaring inflation
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Woman struck by bullet after 14 shots fired at Garner apartment
Man wanted for crimes in multiple counties captured in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News