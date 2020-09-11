fayetteville police department

Fayetteville police officer hits, injures pedestrian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Fayetteville officer's vehicle Thursday night.

The crash happening along Raeford Road near Bunce Road just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Fayetteville Police Department. A preliminary investigation showed that the officer was traveling west on Raeford Road when the crash happened.

The female pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

The Fayetteville Police Department has not released the names of the people involved.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
