Arson, shooting suspect caught after multi-day manhunt in Wake County, neighbors report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of setting fire to a home, shooting into another home and slipping away from law enforcement after a car chase has finally been caught, according to neighbors.Neighbors in the area where law enforcement was focusing its search for Raequon Mudd, 24, say that officers have told them Mudd is now in custody."I know we call all breathe a sigh of relief knowing this," one neighbor posted on social media.ABC11 has reached out to Wake County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police Department.Raleigh police told ABC11 that the sheriff's office is the lead agency in this investigation.On Tuesday, Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke publicly, vowing to capture Mudd and outlining the department's efforts to bring him into custody.This is a breaking news development. Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about Mudd's capture.The manhunt forin north Raleigh drudged toward the end of its fourth day Monday with a promise from Wake County's top cop that it was only a matter of time until he's caught.Raequon Mudd, 24, has been on the run since Thursday when Sheriff Gerald Baker said an eviction notice and domestic dispute ended with Mudd setting the house he rented with his girlfriend in Garner on fire and then shooting into her parents' Knightdale home where she was staying.On Friday morning, Wake County Sheriff's deputies said they spotted Mudd driving a friend's borrowed car near Falls of Neuse and Durant Roads in north Raleigh, tried to pull him over, but a chase ensued.Mudd crashed the car a short time later near Honeycutt and Durant Roads and took off running.Deputies said he left a cell phone in the crashed vehicle but took the firearm and has been able to evade authorities ever since.Over the weekend, homeowners in several north Raleigh neighborhoods reported sightings of the suspect."I went and I looked out the window and when I looked down there was this guy on hands and knees in our bush and crawling alongside of the house," said one homeowner who spotted Mudd earlier in the afternoon on SaturdayAnother homeowner in the same neighborhood near Honeycutt Rd. captured him on surveillance footage from a wildlife camera where he was seen walking barefoot into a wooded area behind their house.The NC State Highway Patrol, Raleigh Police, and other agencies have joined the sheriff's office in the search for Mudd using a helicopter, drones, and K-9s."We're going to find him," said Baker. "There's no questions about that. We're not going to stop until we do. We consider him to be dangerous. We believe him to be armed. And by all information we've been receiving, he has determined to cause harm to his ex-girlfriend so we're here to try to keep that from happening."Baker urged people who live in north Raleigh to keep garages closed, doors and cars locked as well as crawl spaces and storage units on their property, asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.