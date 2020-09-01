Vehicles overturn, get stuck in Raleigh flooding as heavy rain hits central NC

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the doppler radar estimates 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in the Triangle, with even more in other areas. The National Weather Service office in west Raleigh reported receiving 3.48 inches of rain Monday.
Incredible doppler estimates of rain tonight! 2-5" in the Triangle, but 6-9" in a couple of spots near the VA border and in Johnston county. Numerous road closures and some water rescues tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/F5H1gUWTw1— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 1, 2020
Around 1 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer hydroplaned on Interstate 40 near Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh. According to police, the tractor-trailer flipped on its side.
As a wrecker arrived to get the tractor-trailer upright, the wrecker was hit by a FedEx truck, which jack-knifed and then hit a Wake County EMS vehicle. No one was injured.
I-40 East had to close between Lake Wheeler Road and Gorman Street as crews cleaned up the wreckage. As of 6:50 a.m, all lanes had reopened.
WATCH: I-40 crash expected to impact traffic through morning commute
Johnston County was also hit hard. Interstate 95 was temporarily closed near Four Oaks and a swift water rescue team responded to Galilee Road in Smithfield when part of the road was washed away.
A woman and two children were in a car in that area when the flooding happened. The rescue team was able to save the woman, but the children were swept away and remain missing at this time. Click here for the latest developments on that story.
WATCH: Swift water rescue team called on in Johnston County
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Wake and Johnston counties until 10:45 a.m. Several creeks and streams in the area flooded.
MONDAY NIGHT
DeJuan Hoggard spoke to drivers who got stuck on Millbrook Road on Monday night.
Jocelyn says her car became stuck in the water. Floodwaters reached her windows and blocked her door from opening. #ncwx #abc11 pic.twitter.com/J2OlUC4rhP— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 1, 2020
CHECK FULL DOPPLER HERE
Tim Pulliam also experienced floodwaters near downtown Raleigh.
WATCH:
RALEIGH FLOODING: where capital Blvd and automotive way meet, this car has been abandoned. Flashers are on. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/eZXxP509MM— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) September 1, 2020