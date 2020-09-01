flooding

Vehicles overturn, get stuck in Raleigh flooding as heavy rain hits central NC

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rain fell across central North Carolina causing many cars in Raleigh to stall and become trapped in floodwater.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the doppler radar estimates 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in the Triangle, with even more in other areas. The National Weather Service office in west Raleigh reported receiving 3.48 inches of rain Monday.



Around 1 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer hydroplaned on Interstate 40 near Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh. According to police, the tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

As a wrecker arrived to get the tractor-trailer upright, the wrecker was hit by a FedEx truck, which jack-knifed and then hit a Wake County EMS vehicle. No one was injured.

I-40 East had to close between Lake Wheeler Road and Gorman Street as crews cleaned up the wreckage. As of 6:50 a.m, all lanes had reopened.

WATCH: I-40 crash expected to impact traffic through morning commute
EMBED More News Videos

After the truck overturned, a wrecker was hit by a FedEx truck, which jack-knifed and hit an EMS vehicle.



Johnston County was also hit hard. Interstate 95 was temporarily closed near Four Oaks and a swift water rescue team responded to Galilee Road in Smithfield when part of the road was washed away.

A woman and two children were in a car in that area when the flooding happened. The rescue team was able to save the woman, but the children were swept away and remain missing at this time. Click here for the latest developments on that story.

WATCH: Swift water rescue team called on in Johnston County
EMBED More News Videos

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.



A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Wake and Johnston counties until 10:45 a.m. Several creeks and streams in the area flooded.

MONDAY NIGHT
DeJuan Hoggard spoke to drivers who got stuck on Millbrook Road on Monday night.


CHECK FULL DOPPLER HERE

Tim Pulliam also experienced floodwaters near downtown Raleigh.

WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Cars stuck in flooding near downtown Raleigh. Tim Pulliam reports.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighncfloodingwater rescueraleigh newsflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
2 children swept away in Smithfield flood
Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005
Strong storms invade central NC
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children swept away in Smithfield flood
LATEST: Some gyms reopening Tuesday in NC
Watch for costly mortgage scams during COVID-19 pandemic
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
Tropical Depression 15 forms off NC coast
Fort Bragg vet transports 3 trailers of supplies to Louisiana
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
Show More
Doctors want you to know the signs of colon cancer
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
A look at how Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools prepped for this year
Durham City Council appoints Freelon to Ward Three seat
NC State to begin fall sports season without spectators
More TOP STORIES News