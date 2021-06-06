LGBTQ+ Pride

Raleigh Brewing Company hosts Pride Month celebration for LGBTQ community, allies and families

By
Raleigh Brewing Company hosts Pride Month celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat and humidity Sunday had no apparent impact on the enthusiasm of the crowd that celebrated Pride Month in the Raleigh Brewing Company's parking lot.

Members of the LGBTQ community, their allies and families came dressed for the weather, ready to cool off with some chilled beer and live entertainment.

"I think this is a wonderful gathering," said Greg Massenburg. "A great turnout, and we have beautiful weather to match!"

He came with his young son and daughter, and liked the festive atmosphere that greeted them when they arrived.

"We're kind of new to the area, so I'm getting them exposed to everything and out of the house," he said. "We're having a good time, and just happy to be here!"

Organizers arranged several shaded areas, invited food trucks and the mentioned a special brew created especially for the occasion.

Byanka Bansun of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said, "The proceeds from the new launched beer will go towards our charity. We're a 501c3 and we educate people on safe sex and fight for everyone's equality."

While she and other members of the Smoking Cardinal Sisters collected donations, the crowd enjoyed a spirited drag show.

The performers seemed unaffected by the sticky heat.

"We came prepared! Lots of hairspray and lots of desperation! So we're gonna make it through," said Bansun as she, along with friends, partners and supporters relaxed in a safe, welcoming space.

