Raleigh Chamber Women's Leadership Conference coming next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Chamber 2022 Women's Leadership Conference is coming next week to the Raleigh Convention Center.
There will be workshops and sessions focused on leadership development, career advancement and networking.
The conference is Tuesday from 8 a.m-2 p.m. More information here.
