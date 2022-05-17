Personal Finance

Will property taxes rise? Raleigh City Council discusses $1.14B budget

RALEIGH, N,C, (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council is considering a couple of proposals that'll affect how much property owners pay in taxes.

A $1.14 billion budget and a $275 million Parks Bond are under review.

Both would cost the median home an extra $12.75 a month if the current proposals are approved.

The City says it wants to invest in city services, as well as world-class facilities.

The Parks Bond would fund 11 projects. Dorothea Dix Park would receive the most money.

"This year's proposed budget has a theme of our community and our people," said Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David.

Police and Fire argue that greater weight should be placed on funding first responders.

The current budget proposal raises salaries between 3% and 5%.

There are fears that first responders will continue leaving jobs for better-paying opportunities elsewhere.

"We're going to continue to lose police officers and subject the city to a less safe city because there's just less police officers on the streets," said Teamsters Local 391 Vice President Rick Armstrong.

One resident backs a move to bump public safety pay.

"With everything going on in the world now, we need more police, more fire," said Diana Estes.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 7.
