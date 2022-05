Will property taxes rise? Raleigh City Council discusses $1.14B budget

RALEIGH, N,C, (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council is considering a couple of proposals that'll affect how much property owners pay in taxes.A $1.14 billion budget and a $275 million Parks Bond are under review.Both would cost the median home an extra $12.75 a month if the current proposals are approved.The City says it wants to invest in city services, as well as world-class facilities.The Parks Bond would fund 11 projects. Dorothea Dix Park would receive the most money."This year's proposed budget has a theme of our community and our people," said Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David.Police and Fire argue that greater weight should be placed on funding first responders.The current budget proposal raises salaries between 3% and 5%.There are fears that first responders will continue leaving jobs for better-paying opportunities elsewhere."We're going to continue to lose police officers and subject the city to a less safe city because there's just less police officers on the streets," said Teamsters Local 391 Vice President Rick Armstrong.One resident backs a move to bump public safety pay."With everything going on in the world now, we need more police, more fire," said Diana Estes.A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 7.