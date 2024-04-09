Raleigh City Council visiting New Bern Avenue Bus Rapid Transit corridor

City leaders will take a trip to see parts of the future BRT corridor before discussing it during a work session.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is once again discussing the Bus Rapid Transit corridor during a work session.

City leaders will take a trip to see parts of the future BRT corridor by making stops at the former DMV building on New Bern Avenue and what will be the future park and ride site at New Hope Road.

After the trip they will continue their work session at the council chambers where they will address a major component of BRT and that's rezoning for the transit overlay district.

The city requested to rezone 744 properties.

The transit overlay district which would allow for increased building heights for future development, encourage denser homes, and promote walkability around the BRT.

ABC11 spoke to long-time business owners along New Bern Avenue who say change has come to the area and it's impacting customers.

The manager of Jack Seafood, a staple on New Bern Avenue, says even though he's intrigued by the long-term plan he knows how his neighbors feel about gentrification in east Raleigh.

If the proposed re-zoning for the project goes through it would fundamentally change commercial development and storefronts up and down the bus line.