Raleigh City Council considers changing election process, includes longer terms

Other changes are three new district seats, which include the mayor.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council could make steps toward changing the election process for council members in Tuesday's meeting.

The group would like to change council terms from two years to four and stagger elections.

The group will discuss changing the length of council terms, which would align Raleigh with other cities like Durham and Charlotte.

During the meeting, Raleigh City Council will consider adopting a proposed ordinance, which will lead to finalizing the process and call for a special election for new members.

The new plan would move elections to a non-partisan method.

Any approved changes would be implemented in 2026.

The Raleigh City Council is set to start at 1 p.m.

