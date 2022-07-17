Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh business owner's mobile detailing trailer stolen overnight

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- The missing trailer owned by a Raleigh detailing company has been found.

Daniel Hayes, owner of Diamond Mobile Detailing in Raleigh, says his trailer went missing Thursday night, just one week after equipment was stolen from his truck.

Hayes was reunited with the missing trailer Sunday after receiving a call from Phillip Exum, a maintenance supervisor at The Villages at McCullers Walk Apartments in Raleigh.

Exum says he saw the trailer parked at the apartment community Friday and was going to tag it to be towed until he saw Hayes' story on the ABC11 app.

According to Hayes, the trailer has minor damage and almost everything inside including chemicals, two generators and two air compressors were stolen.

He says even with the missing items he is happy to get the trailer itself back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighthefttrailerslost and found
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville police Chief Hawkins retiring
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before and during attack
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Experts combing site of fiery plane crash in Greece
Dial 988: New National Suicide Prevention Hotline to launch in NC
Show More
Driver killed in early morning crash in Fayetteville identified
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Parents are expected to spend more on school supplies, report says
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Raleigh restaurant owner paying workers $20 per hour
More TOP STORIES News