Downtown Raleigh businesses, city leaders and police praise safety measures: 'Definitely noticed'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Raleigh are getting a better sense of the impact recent, enhanced safety measures downtown and in Glenwood South are having across the capital city.

On Tuesday, RPD and city leaders presented new data to Raleigh City Council that highlighted the recent investments in keeping the downtown core and entertainment district safe. It comes after several business owners made a passionate plea to the city council at a safety meeting in September, saying crime was on the rise in the downtown area and more resources were needed.

"We've definitely noticed the increased patrols here and it's definitely helped us out tremendously," said Matt Coleman, operating partner of The Davie. Coleman was one of the business owners who spoke at that meeting in September and wants to see the city stay vigilant.

"Some of what we're seeing could be from the cold weather we're experiencing," Coleman said. "And I'm just hoping that in the future, we're ready for what happens in the summertime here, downtown when kids are out of school and temperatures, run up. Typically, crime runs higher around this area."

That sentiment was echoed by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, whose downtown ambassadors have been joined by new, private security patrols and increased security in the GoRaleigh Transit Center.

"My message would be that we need to keep it up," said DRA President Bill King. "There's a lot left to be done, we need to make sure that we continue to make this area safe."

Chief Estella Patterson presented the council with crime data to back up her enthusiastic support of the new measures. That data showed RPD's increased presence on Glenwood Ave on weekends, and near the transit center, have led to more reported crimes and fewer juveniles loitering in those areas.

In Glenwood South, Patterson said roughly three times as many illegal guns were confiscated in the 4th quarter of 2023 -- 61 in total -- compared to the same time in 2022. Patterson said she wants the public to take notice.

"We're hoping that people see and hear it. That they know that you cannot come to our core business area and create problems and disorder and you're going to be able to do it," she said.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin praised the work of RPD and new security patrols, and said the focus needs to turn towards sustaining this level of crime control.

"It's not moving people from one part of the city to downtown. It's hiring extra resources, but also offering overtime to officers so they're working longer hours, but they're also being compensated," Baldwin said.

ABC11 also spoke with Pam Blondin, who owns Deco Raleigh on Salisbury St. Blondin's been a vocal supporter for downtown revitalization, and says she's encouraged by the new data and supports the efforts.

"I want people to feel good about coming downtown because this whole state owns Raleigh," said Blondin. "We're the state capital we want this to be a place where anybody and everybody feels comfortable."