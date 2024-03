Two Raleigh homes catch on fire in northeast neighborhood, no injuries

The fire chief told ABC11 that a homeowner was woken up by sounds of the fire and called 911.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Everyone was able to get to safety after a fire broke out in the Bedford community of northeast Raleigh.

The flames were so big they caught another home on fire.

The fire has been put out by crews.

No one was hurt.

A cause of the fire has not been released by investigators.

