Raleigh house catches fire for second time in 2 days

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh house caught fire Monday morning for the second time in as many days.The house is located on Springfield Park Drive. At 6 a.m. firefighters were called to the home to put out a fire.Firefighters at the scene told ABC11 that this was the second time in just over 24 hours that the house had caught fire. Sunday morning a candle on the second floor sparked a fire.Firefighters put that fire out and went about their business, not expecting to return to the same home the next morning.The Monday morning fire caused more damage than the Sunday fire, with the home sustaining major damage.Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of Monday's fire, but they said nobody was injured.