Raleigh firefighter taken out of burning home on stretcher

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire in south Raleigh.

The flames burned for more than an hour on Pagan Road.

The roof collapsed and one firefighter was taken out of the house on a stretcher.

We don't know the extent of their injuries, but the firefighter was sitting up and responsive.