Raleigh man beaten, robbed in Alamance County, dumped off Granville County bridge

From left, Brittney Lynne Darnell, Samuel Micah Murrell, and David Steele Richardson.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are in custody in a kidnapping-and-robbery plot that stretched across multiple counties.It all began to unravel for the alleged assailants after a man who had been beaten and dumped off a bridge managed to crawl to a road, where he was eventually found.On May 2, approximately 7:15 a.m. Granville County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Tabbs Creek Bridge on NC Hwy 158 near Oxford in response to a reported assault and kidnapping.When they arrived, deputies found the victim, a Raleigh resident, who told them that he had been assaulted with a baseball bat and a tire iron, robbed, and kidnapped in the 600 block of Trollingwood Road in Mebane, Alamance County.The victim said the two men who attacked and robbed him then tied him up with tape and drove him to Granville County and tossed him over the bridge. The two suspects then stole his vehicle and left.He managed to crawl to the road where he was found and taken to Duke Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries.An investigation showed that the victim had been in contact via internet with Brittney Lynne Darnell of Mebane. He said he drove to Darnell's residence, where the alleged assault and robbery happened.Law officers said they don't believe the victim knew any of his assailants.Darnell and Samuel Micah Murrell, 29, were arrested by the Henderson Police Department on May 3. David Steele Richardson turned himself in to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on May 4.Murrell, who lives at the same address as Darnell in Mebane, was charged in Alamance County with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and he faces additional pending charges in Granville County.His bond was set at $1 million.Darnell, 29, was charged in Alamance County with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, felony larceny of a motor vehicle.Her bond was set at $1 million.Richardson, 26, of the 300 block of NC 98 in Bunn, Is charged in Alamance County with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and he also faces additional pending charges in Granville County.