child killed

Raleigh man charged in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old son at Garner apartment, police say

William Earl Harris III of Raleigh

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police have charged a Raleigh man with murder after a 1-year-old boy died earlier this week.

Authorities said William Earl Harris III, 29, of Raleigh was charged with murder in connection with the child's death.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, police responded to an apartment at 704 Buck Branch Drive following a 911 call saying a 1-year-old child was unresponsive.

Emergency responders provided life-saving measures and took the child to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead. Due to evidence, the death was ruled a homicide.

William Earl Harris III of Raleigh



Police said Harris is the boyfriend of the child's mother. Harris was taken into custody in Raleigh late Saturday.

"Crimes involving the death of a child are always very difficult to investigate," said Lieutenant Mike McIver. "I want to commend our investigative team for their tireless dedication to solving this crime."

Harris is being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center. Police said no other suspects are being sought but the investigation is ongoing.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garnercrimemurderbaby deathchild killedwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Wilson to build Miracle Field in honor of Cannon Hinnant
Child's body found during search near creek, Rolesville police say
Durham man arrested in child abuse, murder of 16-month-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Watch out for slick roads as wintry mix, cold rain moves in
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
LATEST: Wake Co. drive-thru test sites closed due to winter weather
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Parents, educators line governor's mansion for reopen school rally
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Show More
Coach K on passing of longtime Temple basketball coach John Chaney
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Raleigh Black History Month kickoff goes virtual due to COVID-19
Driver fires shots at other car following Chapel Hill crash: Police
Fayetteville bar owner pleads with state to reconsider restrictions
More TOP STORIES News