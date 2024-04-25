Gonza Tacos & Tequila closing Hillsborough Street location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gonza Tacos & Tequila is just the latest example of another restaurant closing in downtown Raleigh.

The Mexican restaurant announced it is ending service on Saturday at its Hillsborough Street location.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says it's had trouble staffing the location since the pandemic.

Gonza still has remaining locations in north Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest that will remain open.

Just last week, long time Raleigh restaurant Armadillo Grill closed its doors after its permit to serve alcohol was suspended.