19-year-old arrested on murder charges in shooting death of another 19-year-old in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man from earlier this month.

On December 6, Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of someone needing medical attention on Hollenden Drive. Officers arrived and found Jaleel Ni'Shawn Lyons, 19, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lyons later died.

Tyshawn Marquis Cloud, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the case.

A motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the two has not been released.