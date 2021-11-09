Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to be the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the 77th Annual ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.The 82nd Airborne Division will be sending 13 paratroopers in addition to two Apache helicopters and one Black Hawk Med Evac helicopter to do a flyover on Nov. 20.Joining the parade will also be COL Morgan, the Deputy Commanding General.For those that can't make the parade in person, it will be televised live and streamed on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile news app and the new streaming app available on Roku, Fire, Apple, and Android TVs. The parade pre-show will begin at 9:30 a.m. on ABC11 with the parade going live from 10 a.m. until noon.