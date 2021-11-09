Raleigh Christmas Parade

Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to be the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

EMBED <>More Videos

82nd Airborne Division to be ABC11 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the 77th Annual ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

The 82nd Airborne Division will be sending 13 paratroopers in addition to two Apache helicopters and one Black Hawk Med Evac helicopter to do a flyover on Nov. 20.

Joining the parade will also be COL Morgan, the Deputy Commanding General.

For those that can't make the parade in person, it will be televised live and streamed on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile news app and the new streaming app available on Roku, Fire, Apple, and Android TVs. The parade pre-show will begin at 9:30 a.m. on ABC11 with the parade going live from 10 a.m. until noon.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighfort braggchristmas paraderaleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
New ice skating rink opens in downtown Raleigh
WATCH: Raleigh Christmas Parade 2021
Enter to win the Raleigh Christmas Parade secret word sweepstakes
Donate to the ABC11 Together Food Drive
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News