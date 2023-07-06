Body found near Raleigh townhomes tied to shooting last weekend, RPD says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Thursday that shots fired last weekend at a building and the discovery of a body in the woods a couple of days later are connected.

The shooting took place Saturday night in the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane. Officers found that several townhomes were damaged by gunfire but could not find evidence that anyone had been injured.

On Monday, police found the body of 28-year-old Dexter Rashad Ingram in the wood line behind the townhomes.

Now, RPD said the two incidents are related and there is an ongoing homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made, police said.

"The loss of any life in our community is a tragedy, and we are committed to finding the person or person(s) responsible for this homicide," RPD said in a release.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

