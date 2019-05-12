Raleigh pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary has been arrested in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in Kentucky.News outlets report 51-year-old Christian R. Martin was arrested Saturday at the Louisville airport.Martin used to live in Kentucky but jail records show he now resides in Raleigh.Martin was indicted Friday by a Christian County grand jury in the 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, all of Pembroke.American Airlines confirmed to ABC News that Martin has worked as a first officer for PSA Airlines since January 2018. PSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American that operates American Eagle-branded regional flights."All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport," the airline said in a statement. "We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation."It wasn't immediately known whether Martin has an attorney who could comment. He was being held in the Christian County Detention Center on murder, arson and burglary charges along with tampering with physical evidence.Authorities have not given a motive for the slayings.