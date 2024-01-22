Raleigh Police Department treats children in community to Charlotte Hornets basketball game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.
Saturday, RPD in partnership with Raleigh Parks and Recreation invited children from community centers in Raleigh to a Charlotte Hornets game.
RPD posted a big thank you to the basketball team on social media for providing our youth with the opportunity for a great time.
ALSO SEE: Vietnamese New Year celebration draws thousands to Dorton Arena in Raleigh
SIMILAR STORIES: Family of fallen soldier gifted new home in Fuquay-Varina