Raleigh Police Department treats children in community to Charlotte Hornets basketball game

The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.

The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.

The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.

The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department treated local children to a special basketball game over the weekend.

Saturday, RPD in partnership with Raleigh Parks and Recreation invited children from community centers in Raleigh to a Charlotte Hornets game.

RPD posted a big thank you to the basketball team on social media for providing our youth with the opportunity for a great time.

ALSO SEE: Vietnamese New Year celebration draws thousands to Dorton Arena in Raleigh

SIMILAR STORIES: Family of fallen soldier gifted new home in Fuquay-Varina