Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Raleigh police officers are investigating after finding human remains in the wooded area near Lake Boone Trail and I-440 on Monday.
The discovery was made approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.
A death investigation is underway.
No additional details were released.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.