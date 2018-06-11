Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440

EMBED </>More Videos

Human remains found in Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers are investigating after finding human remains in the wooded area near Lake Boone Trail and I-440 on Monday.

The discovery was made approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

A death investigation is underway.

Human remains were found near I-440 and Lake Boone Trail on Monday.



No additional details were released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundraleigh newsraleigh policedeath investigationRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News