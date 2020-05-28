Raleigh Police make arrest after man stabbed multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing Wednesday on Pettigrew Street.

Daniel Travez Vowels, 35, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Pettigrew Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharreststabbingraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper announces federal grant for temporary jobs
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
NC workers' fears over COVID-19 continue
Sheriff: 2-month-old stabbed in head as parents fought
Struggling wedding venues demand guidance from governor
Bar owners plan to file lawsuit against governor's office
Canes reach new deal to remain at PNC Arena -- for now
Show More
FPD chief talks officer accountability in George Lloyd case
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in NC
Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on NC, SC beaches
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
More TOP STORIES News