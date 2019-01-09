Raleigh police officer shot in face after going to suspicious vehicle call

The scene at WakeMed after a report of an officer shot.

Raleigh Police responded after a police officer was shot in the face Wednesday night after responding to a suspicious vehicle call.The incident happened at Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh, where there is now a heavy police presence.The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition.Law enforcement officers were using flashlights to search nearby woods, in what appeared to be a wide search area.An ABC11 crew is at the scene, working to gather more information.This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.