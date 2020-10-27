raleigh police

RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from demonstrations at end of May

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department posted 583 videos to its Youtube page Tuesday afternoon, revealing dash and body camera footage from demonstrations across the city between May 30 and June 1.

The footage includes protests at North Hills, Pointer Place and in downtown Raleigh.

RELATED: Raleigh police used tear gas 252 times, city spent more than $1 million on George Floyd protests, report says

In a news release, city officials said they joined Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown in petitioning the Superior Court to release all videos that captured interactions between officers and demonstrators during the protests.

While some of the videos are just a few seconds long, others are more than two hours.

In one video, several loud bangs are heard as officers clash with demonstrators, however, it is unclear what exactly is happening because the body camera capturing the event is blocked by the officer's baton.

In another video, officers push a line of protestors back with batons--one officer even diving toward the crowd as the officers repeatedly ask the assembled demonstrators to back up.

All of the videos are available on the department's YouTube page here. The department also separated the videos into several playlists based on date and location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdashboard camerasprotestgeorge floydrace in americabody camerasraleigh policerace and culture
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH POLICE
18-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh hit-and-run
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Raleigh mayor issues curfew ahead of planned social justice march
Black mom wants answers after handcuffed in bathrobe by police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These NC election races aren't as prominent but are still critical
Trump to return to North Carolina, rally in Fayetteville on Thursday
How new registered voters shift NC political party lines
Cumberland Co. students appear to pose in blackface in social media post
Burger King, Popeyes drive-thrus to get makeover for the COVID-19 age
Family searching for heirloom sold at Fuquay-Varina yard sale
Voter registration data reflects opinions in downtown Durham
Show More
Can boosting your immune system help prepare you for COVID-19?
LATEST: NC reports 2,141 new COVID-19 cases
NC couple complete Appalachian Trail trek interrupted by pandemic
Raeford couple launch mobile mentoring unit for underserved communities
Man charged in 2 cold case rape investigations extradited to NC
More TOP STORIES News