Raleigh Police plan to crack down on speeding drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While Raleigh's new police chief, Estella Patterson, has a list of priorities on her agenda, a top complaint from residents is the issue of speeding."If we work collaboratively and people know that officers are out, and that we're cracking down on speeders, that will serve as a natural deterrent," said Patterson in an interview with Raleigh Magazine.The comments come as Raleigh saw 12 traffic deaths in October -- more than double than what the department saw last December."Speed is a killer," she said.Glenwood Avenue, Creedmoor Road, and Millbrook Road are all top areas where the department says residents often complain.In fact, in early July, a teenager driver ran his car off the road in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood on GlenwoodLilly's Pizza and Leslie Jandrain Art Studio.Days after the crash, the art studio posted a sign on their busted window that read: SLOW YOUR ARSE DOWN.Nearby business owner James Batts said he does not believe the police department's crackdown will help all that much."I've seen motorcycle cops here before. But it slowed the traffic down for one or two days," said Batts.It's not a new problem. In June 2019, A womaninto Lilly's Pizza, injuring two people.RPD plans on enforcing the limit with mobile speed trailers, motorcycle officers, electronic speed monitors, and radar guns.The department said it insists on being transparent with this push to catch speeders in the act; where units will be visible and not hidden or lurking in speed traps.As of Friday, RPD has undergone a "saturated patrol" with the Wake County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol to watch for speeders.Additionally, effective Wednesday, the police department plans for a citywide school bus initiative where units will follow school buses to and from school to catch drivers who ignore stopped buses -- another top complaint from Raleigh residents.