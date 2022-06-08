Community & Events

Community activists hope to see real change in Raleigh Police Department de-escalation policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are creating a new policy on de-escalation of force, and they want to know how the community thinks the policy should be handled.

ABC11 spoke with some community activists on what they want in return.

Kerwin Pittman is a long time social justice activist. Wednesday he said he hopes this time things are different.

"We've seen time and time again that they have listening sessions and nothing came out of it, but hopefully it takes a new direction with Patterson in charge of the reins," he said.

The department has faced scrutiny recently over the deaths of Daniel Turcios who was fatally shot by police on I-440 after an altercation and Reuel Rodriguez Nunez who was fatally shot after his interaction with police.

Starting Wednesday RPD says it wants to hear the community's thoughts on a new policy of governing de-escalation of force.

Kerwin said open communication is always good, but action is better.

"We need to be able to have a working session not just a listening session per say, because it doesn't mean that they have to take the communities perspective in," he said.

The first meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 at the Millbrook Exchange Community Center. They will have meetings all this month.

