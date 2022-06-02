RPD release video from deadly encounter with man who threw Molotov cocktails at police cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Report details deadly confrontation with man who set RPD cars on fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday of the deadly encounter with a man who was using Molotov cocktails to set fire to police cars last month.

Preliminary results show that 30 rounds were fired during that confrontation with Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez.

WATCH THE BODY CAMERA VIDEO BELOW (Warning: The video contains explicit content that is not appropriate for all viewers):


It all started May 7 around 1:20 p.m. when an officer spotted a man, later identified as Nunez, 37, in the police station parking lot at RPD's Southeast District Station setting multiple cars on fire. That officer called for backup.

When backup arrived, police said Nunez still refused to stop. In fact, he threw one Molotov cocktail at a nearby officer. That's when police opened fire, shooting the man multiple times. Nunez was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Emergency calls released in case where RPD shot man throwing Molotov cocktails at their cars

RPD's Detective Division is conducting a separate investigation into Nunez's actions, including the burning of two vehicles and subsequent assaults on police officers. Raleigh police officers are also conducting an administrative investigation.

As is standard, the four officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation moves forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighpolice cameraraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Want to buy a Raleigh home? It'll cost you 46% more than last year
Morrisville moms, Durham church call for action after mass shootings
NC Senate expected to pass medical marijuana bill
Bojangles to open new location on UNC campus
Man shot multiple times at Raleigh bus stop
New Publix Super Market coming to Durham
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
Show More
Arrest made in Raleigh crash that killed two people
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
NC Senate votes to pass controversial Parents' Bill of Rights
'Murder at San Francisco City Hall' | Watch full documentary
More TOP STORIES News