RPD release video from deadly encounter with man who threw Molotov cocktails at police cars

Preliminary results show that 30 rounds were fired during that confrontation with Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez.
WATCH THE BODY CAMERA VIDEO BELOW (Warning: The video contains explicit content that is not appropriate for all viewers):
It all started May 7 around 1:20 p.m. when an officer spotted a man, later identified as Nunez, 37, in the police station parking lot at RPD's Southeast District Station setting multiple cars on fire. That officer called for backup.
When backup arrived, police said Nunez still refused to stop. In fact, he threw one Molotov cocktail at a nearby officer. That's when police opened fire, shooting the man multiple times. Nunez was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SEE ALSO: Emergency calls released in case where RPD shot man throwing Molotov cocktails at their cars
RPD's Detective Division is conducting a separate investigation into Nunez's actions, including the burning of two vehicles and subsequent assaults on police officers. Raleigh police officers are also conducting an administrative investigation.
As is standard, the four officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation moves forward.