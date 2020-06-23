Business

Anonymous donor to pick up window lettering tab for businesses damaged in Raleigh protests

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Businesses damaged during protests in downtown Raleigh are working to rebuild. Now one company, with the help of an anonymous donor, is stepping up to help with the repair process.

NC Decal Pros will put writing on business doors and windows that were replaced because of damage sustained during recent protests.

"We can all work together to make sure that these business owners don't have to spend anything out of pocket to at least get their place to looking like it used to," said Anthony Owens from NC Decal Pros.

An anonymous donor reached out to NC Decal Pros. That person saw a previous story on ABC11 about the damage left when protests turned violent.

He is offering to pick up the tab for any and all small businesses that want new lettering on their windows.

The offer is one less thing to stress while getting back on solid ground.

The store manager of Social Status in Raleigh understands why people are upset but says there's better ways to do it.



"There's no words to explain how sad it is to come downtown and see all these business owners who spend their life savings, their time with their kids, whatever they had to pour into this, just to see it all destroyed," Owen said.

If you're a small business owner and at the point where you can put up lettering, reach out to NC Decal Pros at 919-696-8025.

