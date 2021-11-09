Raleigh police investigating whether 7 robberies on Monday were related

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police investigate whether 7 robberies on Monday were related

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a series of robberies that happened Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Seven robberies were reported in that time frame, officials said.

In each one, Raleigh police said a person was robbed.

The first one happened at 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carolina Pines Avenue. About 40 minutes later, another one occurred in the 1300 block of Carolina Pines Avenue.

The others were reported as follows:

  • 5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Southgate Dr.
  • 7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Burgess Ct.
  • 7:27 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Run Dr.
  • 8:44 p.m. in the 500 block of Schenley Dr.
  • 11:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of New Hope Church Rd.


Detectives are trying to figure out how many of them were related.

NC State also sent out a WolfAlert Monday night. It said that, at 7:30 p.m., there was an attempted armed robbery at McKimmon Center.

It involved three men in a Honda Civic, one of whom was wearing a face mask.

The university said the man in the back of the car got out with a gun and pointed it at a woman.

She screamed and ran away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrobberync stateraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News