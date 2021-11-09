Raleigh police investigating whether 7 robberies on Monday were related

5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Southgate Dr.

7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Burgess Ct.

7:27 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Run Dr.

8:44 p.m. in the 500 block of Schenley Dr.

11:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of New Hope Church Rd.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a series of robberies that happened Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.Seven robberies were reported in that time frame, officials said.In each one, Raleigh police said a person was robbed.The first one happened at 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carolina Pines Avenue. About 40 minutes later, another one occurred in the 1300 block of Carolina Pines Avenue.The others were reported as follows:Detectives are trying to figure out how many of them were related.NC State also sent out a WolfAlert Monday night. It said that, at 7:30 p.m., there was an attempted armed robbery at McKimmon Center.It involved three men in a Honda Civic, one of whom was wearing a face mask.The university said the man in the back of the car got out with a gun and pointed it at a woman.She screamed and ran away.