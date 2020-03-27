Raleigh sanitation worker dies from COVID-19 complications, union says

City Manager Ruffin Hall to meet with all union elected officers to hear the concerns of city workers on the front lines of the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Public Service Workers Union said members are concerned for their health and safety after a Raleigh sanitation worker died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.According to a release from the union, employees with the Solid Waste Services department were told Thursday at that employee Adrian Grubbs, who lived in Harnett County, died Wednesday.The union said Grubbs was a 17-year veteran of the department, a supervisor and an interim Superintendent in his department.City Manager Ruffin Hall released the following statement Thursday afternoon:In its statement, the union said it sent a letter of concerns to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, City Manager Hall, and the Raleigh City Council on March 17. In the letter, the union requested additional sick time for workers, personal protective equipment for all city workers that work in high-traffic areas or areas that may be infected and free child care for local government employees.The union said none of their requests were granted.Following the announcement of Grubbs' death, union leaders sent another request to Baldwin and Hall asking for:A representative from the city said adjustments are being made to help keep workers safe, such as staggering their shifts."They are struggling to get this trash picked up now with lack of equipment and staff. If this virus causes more people to be out, it will cripple solid waste services. They should have everyone in that building tested and quarantined," said Charlen Parker, president of the Raleigh City Workers Union and a Solid Waste Services operator, in a written statement.The union asked for a response from the City of Raleigh within 2 days.