Saving Grace animal adoption agency responds to animal cruelty investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Saving Grace animal adoption agency responded to recent allegations of animal cruelty on social media after a north Raleigh couple was arrested for allegedly poisoning their neighbor's dogs.

The agency released a statement on Facebook Saturday condemning all forms of animal cruelty saying:

"Saving Grace is aware of recent news stories regarding accusations of dogs poisoned in Raleigh. We condemn all forms of animal cruelty. Saving Grace will continue to monitor this situation as the investigation continues, additional evidence is brought forward, and the case moves through the criminal justice process."

The agency went on to say although James Goldston did not have any interaction with the dogs at Saving Grace, he voluntarily resigned from the organization.

Goldston and his wife Agnes each face three felony charges of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office did not share what product or chemicals were allegedly used.

