Shots fired in Downtown Raleigh ahead of New Year's weekend

Raleigh Police said someone fired shots out of a car on Blount Street in Downtown Raleigh Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after they said someone fired shots out of a car in Downtown Raleigh Friday.

No one was hit but it brought a police presence to Blount Street near Moore Square.

RPD still has not said who they are looking for in connection to the incident.

"I saw the police SUVs and a little bit of tape in the distance as I was coming down Blount Street," said Tracy Taylor, who works at Decree, a stationary shop. "Sometimes things happen downtown and usually there's a pretty quick explanation and quick police response."

The shop has been in its location at East Martin and Blount for a year and a half. Tracy wouldn't trade the experience downtown for anything else. They've also noticed the enhanced security in the neighborhood.

"I think there's been a huge positive impact from that and over the holidays, we've seen a lot of people coming exploring downtown, enjoying themselves," Tracy said.

Shilpa Shelton was out with her family Friday heading to the Pour House to listen to music.

"I have no hesitation coming downtown," she said. "If you're used to a city, there will be some fun parts and not-so-fun parts."

