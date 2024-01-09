Raleigh Police make arrest in hookah bar shooting that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

A shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar left one person dead and another seriously injured Saturday.

A shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar left one person dead and another seriously injured Saturday.

A shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar left one person dead and another seriously injured Saturday.

A shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar left one person dead and another seriously injured Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Monday that they have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar that left one person dead and another seriously injured Saturday.

Jamal Johnson, 29, has been charged with murder in the death of Christian Johnson, 27.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Checkmate Lounge in the 2200 block of East Millbrook Road.

Jamal Johnson Raleigh Police Department

Another man was also shot and was left with serious injuries.

Johnson was also charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.