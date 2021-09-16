1 killed, 2 injured in pair of overnight Raleigh nightclub shootings

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 2 injured in pair of Raleigh nightclub shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police were busy overnight in Raleigh investigating two shootings.

The first happened around 2:30 outside Bison Bar on E. Whitaker Mill Road.

Investigators said a man and woman were shot. Their conditions have not been released.

The second shooting happened less than three miles away outside Club Amnesia on North Market Drive.

The Club Amnesia shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. The man who was shot later died from his injuries.

Investigators roped off the entire block because they found shell casings all over the place.

There is no information available about possible suspects in either of these shootings. Police have not yet said if they think the shootings were related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New Pfizer data argues booster shots are needed
Wake EMS sometimes has no ambulances available due to high call volume
Raleigh moves to crack down on Glenwood South rowdiness
Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Venezuelan man stranded in NC after passport is stolen
Show More
NCGOP vows transparency as redistricting process kicks into gear
Fayetteville child abuse expert weighs in on Nassar investigation
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Durham woman partners with Walgreens for neighborhood vaccine clinic
Cooper tours monoclonal antibody center after expanding access
More TOP STORIES News