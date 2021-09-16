1 killed, 2 injured in pair of overnight Raleigh nightclub shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police were busy overnight in Raleigh investigating two shootings.The first happened around 2:30 outside Bison Bar on E. Whitaker Mill Road.Investigators said a man and woman were shot. Their conditions have not been released.The second shooting happened less than three miles away outside Club Amnesia on North Market Drive.The Club Amnesia shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. The man who was shot later died from his injuries.Investigators roped off the entire block because they found shell casings all over the place.There is no information available about possible suspects in either of these shootings. Police have not yet said if they think the shootings were related.