Woman shot in downtown Raleigh, South Salisbury Street closed for investigation

South Salisbury street was closed down due to the investigation.

South Salisbury street was closed down due to the investigation.

South Salisbury street was closed down due to the investigation.

South Salisbury street was closed down due to the investigation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in downtown Raleigh on South Salisbury Street between West Hargett Street and West Martin Street.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived they found a woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

ABC11 captured video from the scene showing crime tape in front of a parking deck.

Police could be seen congregating near a while convertible BMW that had its passenger side window busted out.

Police blocked off South Salisbury Street between Martin and Hargett Streets, closing the area while they investigate.

Raleigh Police Department said there is no threat to the community.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.