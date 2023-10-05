A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries in a shooting at an apartment complex on North New Hope Road.

Man facing murder charge in Raleigh shooting that killed teenager

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a teenager who was shot and killed Monday night.

It happened at 6:35 p.m. on North New Hope Road just off Capital Boulevard.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy at an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He later died.

Several neighbors told ABC11 that they heard multiple gunshots. One neighbor said they heard gunfire and came out of their apartment to see a person on the ground.

David Otu-Tetteh Addy, 23 is now facing a murder charge in the case.

