Officers responded to the scene around 1:33 a.m. near Cross Link Road and Dandridge Drive.

2 juveniles hurt in Raleigh shooting at party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens were hurt in a shooting at a party in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:33 a.m. near Cross Link Road and Dandridge Drive.

When officers arrived police say they found two male juveniles had been shot during the party.

SEE ALSO: Fayetteville fire forces residents from apartments

They were taken top the hospital and eventually released.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.