Woman found with serious gunshot wounds, suspect in custody according to Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in Raleigh and police have a suspect in custody.

At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on North New Hope Road.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found a woman with serious gunshot wounds.

A suspect is in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.

