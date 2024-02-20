Woman found with serious gunshot wounds, suspect in custody according to Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in Raleigh and police have a suspect in custody.
At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on North New Hope Road.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found a woman with serious gunshot wounds.
A suspect is in custody.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.
