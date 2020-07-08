subway restaurant

Downtown Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens 4 months early with help from Raleigh-Apex NAACP

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A downtown Raleigh Subway had a grand reopening months before it expected to.

"I'm so excited, so happy to have my store back and opened for the public to go back to serve the community," said Rashid Salahat, Subway owner.

The windows are intact and sub-making is back underway, with a much different scene Wednesday morning than what we saw just a few weeks ago.

'It's a nightmare': Raleigh Subway owner who marched with protesters shocked to find business damaged

"We wanted to make sure we could get him back in operation as soon as possible," said Gerald Givens, NAACP

At the end of May, the Subway on Fayetteville Street suffered major damage during violent protests in downtown Raleigh.

Owner Rashid Salahat didn't know when he would be able to reopen because of the financial burden. So the NAACP stepped in offering to help.

"Those who could sweep, swept. Those who could clean, cleaned. Those who could donate, donated," Givens said.

They did not want to disclose the total amount of money donated but Salahat said they were able to reopen the doors about four months earlier than expected.

He couldn't be more proud of his community, so he can get back to doing what he loves

"It's not the money. It gives me a chance to interact with other people and help other people and that's what I'm here for," Salahat said.

At Subway, they decided to celebrate the reopening the only way they know how - by handing out free sandwiches Wednesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdowntown raleighraleighprotestsubway restaurantabc11 togethernaacpraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY RESTAURANT
Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC breaks record for hospitalizations for 3rd straight day
'The Staircase' home in Durham up for sale at $1.9M
Tropical Storm Fay? System could form off North Carolina coast
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Tick season could be worse this year, experts say
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
WEATHER: More rain today
Show More
Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students
The 411: You can now pin comments on Instagram
New 2020 hurricane prediction warns of more named storms
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
More TOP STORIES News