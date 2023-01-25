Razor blades found on gas pumps handles in Forest City, police issue warning

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Forest City are warning customers to be careful when gassing up their cars.

Officers have reportedly found razor blades on gas pump handles in multiple locations in the city and surrounding area, according to a police advisory.

The police department is working with the state Department of Agriculture on this investigation. No other details have been provided at this time.

They're warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle.

Police haven't revealed how it was brought to their attention and if there have been any injuries.

