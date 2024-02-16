RDU to get $12 million in federal funding for Terminal 2 improvements

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The federal government is again investing in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced $12 million in federal funding to help cover improvements at RDU's Terminal 2. The funding is a part of the Airport Terminal Grant Program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $12 million announced Thursday will help fund improvements to Terminal 2's security checkpoints, baggage claim, and upgrade its customs inspection area. Local officials said those upgrades won't just streamline service for passengers -- they're a necessity for an area and airport growing rapidly.

"People are flying, they're trying to get in, get out. New business ties, getting back and forth to family. You have to keep up, you have to continue to make investments," said Joe Milazzo, Executive Director for the Regional Transportation Alliance.

The funding is part of a five-year, $5 billion investment in airports across the country, and it comes as other major projects take off at RDU. In October, the airport broke ground on a new, $500 million runway to help accommodate increased demand and more flights. Once that's complete, RDU says they'll add even more gates to Terminal 2.

"This is the future, this is growth, this is business' future, this is jobs for everyone," Milazzo said. "New revenue coming in from the federal government, we are excited to see that."

The announcement of new federal dollars coming to the airport comes just two months after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a major investment in Triangle rail service -- also as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

It's not yet clear when money from Thursday's announcement will become available, and when those improvements to Terminal 2 will take place.

