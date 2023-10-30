RDU welcomes Air France’s inaugural flight from Paris

Air France is now the 15th airline at RDU.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is set to welcome Air France's inaugural flight from Paris.

More than 1.2 million travelers passed through the airport in September.

RDU continues to outpace previous years, with a 30% increase over September 2022 and a nearly 9% increase over RDU's record-breaking year in 2019.

Travel was down 7% compared to August with the expected drop off after the end of the summer travel season.

Air France's arrival today comes weeks after the groundbreaking for a new runway.

RDU says the older runway, originally built in the 1980's, had a series of repairs over the years.

They'll build the new runway alongside the current one, so there won't be any travel disruptions.

RDU says once construction is complete more gates could be added and terminal two may get an upgrade to meet the demand.

The runway is supposed to be done in 2028.

Air France's nonstop service to Paris will operate three times a week.

It's the route operated until now by Delta, Air France's partner airline.

Passengers on Air France will fly to Paris on the largest aircraft to ever fly in and out of RDU.