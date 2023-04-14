'It's gone up': Demand for Triangle home improvements increasing

The latest data for the Triangle from Rocket Homes shows Chapel Hill is seeing the one of the biggest jumps in median sold price.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lindsay Rhue showing up to the Southern Ideal Home Show looking for ideas as she is finally now building her dream home.

"It's kind of nice to now being taking a step forward," she said.

Rhue's had the land for a while. She put everything on hold during the pandemic because of supply chain issues.

"Construction prices went high and we just kind of wanted to keep an eye on it before we made any decision, now it's looking like things are finally moving forward," said Rhue.

While it's easier getting things in, Southern Ideal Home Show Group Manager Tina says demand hasn't waned.

"It's gone up," she said. "We're finding that people are really evaluating what their kitchen situation, the bath situation, if they want to redo their backyard."

Home prices continue climbing.

The latest data for the Triangle from Rocket Homes shows Chapel Hill is seeing the one of the biggest jumps in median sold price. It now sits at $563,000 and that is up 22 percent from last march.

The median home price in Raleigh is $405,000, which is a 12.3% increase, and the median home price in Durham is $400,000, a near 12% rise.

Mortgage rates are also an issue.

"Mortgage rates have gone up substantially - so instead of buying or selling a new home, a lot of people are choosing to remodel their existing home,' said Robinson.

The Home Show is being held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday.

