Real gun disguised as Nerf toy found in North Carolina drug bust

CATAWBA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in western North Carolina seized drugs, cash and more than a dozen guns, including one that was disguised to look like a toy Nerf gun.

"Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement," the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators found the disguised gun while searching a home as part of a narcotics investigation.

In the home deputies found cocaine, magic mushrooms, $2,300 cash and 20 guns.

The gun that looked like a Nerf gun was a Glock-19 with a 50-round drum magazine, according to investigators.

Officials arrested Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba, and charged him with drug possession.
