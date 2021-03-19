CATAWBA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in western North Carolina seized drugs, cash and more than a dozen guns, including one that was disguised to look like a toy Nerf gun.
"Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement," the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Investigators found the disguised gun while searching a home as part of a narcotics investigation.
In the home deputies found cocaine, magic mushrooms, $2,300 cash and 20 guns.
The gun that looked like a Nerf gun was a Glock-19 with a 50-round drum magazine, according to investigators.
Officials arrested Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba, and charged him with drug possession.
Real gun disguised as Nerf toy found in North Carolina drug bust
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News