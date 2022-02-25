Politics

General Assembly files appeal with U.S. Supreme Court over redrawn NC congressional map

EMBED <>More Videos

NC judges uphold legislative maps, change Congressional lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republicans in the General Assembly are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the implementation of the new congressional map which was drawn by "Special Masters" appointed by a panel of judges from Wake County.

This would apply to the congressional map only - since the other two maps were the redrawn ones approved by the General Assembly.

Attorneys for the North Carolina General Assembly filed an Emergency Application for Stay of the rulings Friday.

"The United States Constitution is clear - state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections," NC House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said, By striking the General Assembly's congressional map and redrawing their own, with the help of Democrat partisans, the courts have, once again, violated the separation of powers. This effort to circumvent the elected representatives of the people will not stand."

If the Supreme Court takes the case and rules in favor of a stay. it would create a political scramble as candidate filings have already started with the new districts.

"This coordinated effort is funded by Eric Holder and led by disgraced Democrat operative Marc Elias, who have no business in interfering in our elections," Moore said. "I will pursue all legal means to ensure that North Carolina's elections are decided by North Carolinians and that the constitution and rule of law are followed."

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighncvotingredistrictingcongressional raceu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
US, European Union agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
Fourth arrest made in death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner
LATEST: UNC Health administers more than 500k vaccine doses
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
Show More
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Family dispute led to deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say
Wake County Animal Shelter nears capacity for first time in years
TikTok star to face alleged stalker in court
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News