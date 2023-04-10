Nashville, NC farm provides 30K eggs for White House Easter Egg Roll

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, N.C. -- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll wouldn't be possible without the hard work of a Nashville, North Carolina farm for the second consecutive year.

Braswell Farms gathered 30,000 eggs for the annual event.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden addressed the crowd from the White House balcony before joining the "egg-citement." Some 30,000 people, mostly children, were expected, in nine waves of participants, ending at 7 p.m.

The first lady's theme is "EGGucation." Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated numerous learning opportunities into the event.

