'We're thankful.' NC Farm donating 30K dyed eggs for White House Easter Egg Roll

Braswell Family Farms in Nashville, N.C. is busy preparing thirty thousand eggs for the White House.

Braswell Farms is donating all the eggs for the upcoming Easter Egg Roll taking place on the South Lawn on April 10.

Braswell has been supplying the eggs to the White House since 1997, but since covid, they're also now responsible for cooking and dyeing all thirty thousand.

Trey Braswell says their team figured out a massive production line that dyes one color a day thanks to the help of The Stocked Pot cooking school in Winston Salem.

The Stocked Pot figured out how to cook them, cool them and dye them," Braswell explained.

"And, we handle all the transportation with our company trucks," he added.

Braswell says after a year of so-called eggflation topping headlines, it's more expensive for this production this year but the farm considers it an honor to provide the eggs for the holiday.

"It costs more this year than it did last year, without a doubt," Braswell said. "But, we're thankful, as an American egg farm, to be able to kind of do our civic duty and supply these for these kids. They get to go to the White House on the tenth to really enjoy all these activities. It's such a special and important holiday to us that you know, we believe in Christ and the resurrection. So, the whole thing is great for us, and all of our teammates have a lot of proud excitement that they get to be a part of, you know donating these eggs, producing them, and taking them to the White House for these kids to have a great time."