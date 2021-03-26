Raleigh business 'stoked' capacity expanding, but others are taking it slowly as executive order takes effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beautiful spring weather brought people to the Glenwood South section of Raleigh. It was comfortable to sit outside for a meal or cocktail and starting Friday night, businesses had the option of serving additional people.A newfrom Gov. Roy Cooper takes effect and capacity levels are expanding."We are totally stoked. This is an indication that the governor feels we're all moving in the right direction," said Carolina Ale House-Downtown General Manager Rob Vitellaro.Retail stores, museums and salons can now operate at 100% capacity.Restaurants, wineries, breweries, gyms and bowling alleys at 75%.Arenas, stadiums and bars are limited to 50%/Some spots are holding off on the changes, however."We still have to adhere to the CDC guidelines of six-feet social distancing," Vitellaro said.Vita Vite Wine Bar is also choosing to keep capacity lower at 30.Staffers are just starting to get back into the groove at the downtown Raleigh location. It only reopened last Wednesday after being closed a full year."It took us a couple weeks to get things back up and running," said Vita Vite Owner Lindsay Rice.She doesn't want to cram more people inside the wine bar."My biggest priority is having our customers and staff feel safe right now, so until we get a little further along in this process, we're going to keep things how they are right now," Rice said.