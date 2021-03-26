Business

Raleigh business 'stoked' capacity expanding, but others are taking it slowly as executive order takes effect

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beautiful spring weather brought people to the Glenwood South section of Raleigh. It was comfortable to sit outside for a meal or cocktail and starting Friday night, businesses had the option of serving additional people.

A new executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper takes effect and capacity levels are expanding.

"We are totally stoked. This is an indication that the governor feels we're all moving in the right direction," said Carolina Ale House-Downtown General Manager Rob Vitellaro.

Retail stores, museums and salons can now operate at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, wineries, breweries, gyms and bowling alleys at 75%.

Arenas, stadiums and bars are limited to 50%/

Some spots are holding off on the changes, however.

"We still have to adhere to the CDC guidelines of six-feet social distancing," Vitellaro said.

Vita Vite Wine Bar is also choosing to keep capacity lower at 30.

Staffers are just starting to get back into the groove at the downtown Raleigh location. It only reopened last Wednesday after being closed a full year.

"It took us a couple weeks to get things back up and running," said Vita Vite Owner Lindsay Rice.

She doesn't want to cram more people inside the wine bar.

"My biggest priority is having our customers and staff feel safe right now, so until we get a little further along in this process, we're going to keep things how they are right now," Rice said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighsocial distancingbarexecutive ordercoronavirusroy cooperrestaurantscovid 19 pandemicwine bars
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting; $10K reward announced
Cary PD looking to identify runner accused in attacks on greenway
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions expire in NC
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Show More
Alleged Boulder shooter appears in court, store owner says he passed check
Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; At least 5 dead
WEATHER: Storms with heavy rain, lightning possible Friday
Texans cheerleader also solves crimes as forensic scientist
New Zealand approves paid leave after miscarriage
More TOP STORIES News